BT Closing Bell | Sensex slips 516 points, Nifty below 24,200; SBI down 7%, Titan up 5% after Q4 results

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended in the red for the second straight session on Friday, dragged down by selling pressure in banking and energy stocks amid the fragile US-Iran ceasefire.

At close, the Sensex slumped 516.33 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 77,328.19, while the Nifty declined 150.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to close at 24,176.15.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as the top loser, falling 6.62% to Rs 1019.55. HDFC Bank followed with a 1.84% fall, while Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) dropped 1.80%, 1.60%, 1.55% and 1.45%, respectively.



While Titan Company, Asian Paints and Adani Ports were among the gainers on the 30-pack index, which rose up to 4.76%.



Five stocks, namely, SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), contributed largely to the Sensex’s drop.



Q4 results impact

SBI shares plunged 6.62% to end at Rs 1019.55 on BSE after it announced Q4FY26 earnings today, while Titan Company shares jumped 4.76% to close at Rs 4513.40 following the announcement of numbers for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

“Markets witnessed a risk-off session following fresh US–Iran military action near the Strait of Hormuz, which weakened ceasefire hopes and triggered profit booking,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments Ltd.

“However, stability in crude oil prices around $100 per barrel and benign US 10-year yields continue to provide support to the broader sentiment and the rupee,” Nair added.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Energy declined 0.92% to close at 11,880.45, while the BSE Financial Services and PSU Bank indices plunged 1.25% and 2.62% to settle at 12,262.85 and 4,710.59, respectively.

“Going ahead, the immediate support for Nifty is placed in the 24000-23950 zone. Any sustainable move below this zone could result in Nifty extending its weakness towards 23800, followed by 23650 in the short term. On the upside, the immediate resistance for Nifty is placed in the 24330-24350 zone,” said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

