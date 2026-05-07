Expert advice on Multibagger Apollo Micro Systems; Fractal Analytics strategy | Daily Calls on BTTV

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Fractal Analytics Ltd have been on a run recently, while investors tracking or holding the stocks can find strategies suggested by a market expert. Addressing these specific stock queries on BTTV's 'Daily Calls' show, Ruchit Jain, vice president, head – equity technical research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (INH000000412), outlined key levels for the counters.

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Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems shares have surged around 59% in a month and gave multibagger returns of 166% in a year period on BSE. On Thursday, the counter settled 0.51% higher at Rs 314.40 per share on BSE.

Responding to a query from BTTV viewer Namish on whether a fresh entry is advisable at current levels, Jain highlighted the stock has recently gave a breakout supported by healthy trading volumes.

"yes I think you can make a fresh entry as well because the stock recently gave a breakout with good volumes," Jain told BTTV. He said that the potential targets for the short to medium-term are around Rs 340 to Rs 350."

The analyst placed strong support at the 20-day moving average (DMA). "The 20 DMA is a good support for the stock and the trend remains intact till the stock is above the 20 DMA, which is now around Rs 280," he explained. With Rs 280 serving as a base, Jain expects the stock to test the Rs 340 to Rs 350 levels in the near term.

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Here's the full video:

Fractal Analytics & Latent View Analytics

Meanwhile, Fractal Analytics shares have gained nearly 39% in a month. Taking an investment query from viewer Shrikant from Bengaluru regarding his holdings in Fractal Analytics, bought at Rs 900, and Latent View Analytics Ltd, bought at Rs 478, Jain advised holding both positions despite the current IT sector trend.

For Fractal Analytics, Jain noted the stock has performed well regardless of broader market conditions. "With respect to the market trend, the stock Fractal Analytics has done well," he said. Emphasising that current data shows "no signs of trend reversal," he advised the viewer to keep some trailing stop-loss method and continue to ride this trend.

For Latent View Analytics, Jain advised the viewer to hold the position with a strict stop-loss. "For now, I would advise to continue to hold on but keep a stop loss below Rs 280, which is a good support for the stock," he told BTTV.

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On the upside, Jain pointed out that in case the stock manages to surpass the Rs 330 mark, then Rs 375 can be expected in the short term.



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