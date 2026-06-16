BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty extend gains; HCL Tech, HUL, Tata Consumer top gainers 

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in the green on Tuesday on positive global cues. The peace deal between the US and Iran pulled crude oil prices lower at $83 per barrel.

Sensex rose 255 points to 76,530 and Nifty gained 75 points to 23,931 in early deals today.

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Among Sensex constituents, HCL Tech, HUL, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle India rose up to 2.58% while Hindalco, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, JSW Steel and Axis Bank shares dropped up to 3.48%, respectively.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "The sharp correction in Brent crude to below $84 and stability in the rupee have the potential to impart resilience to the market. The strong macro headwind of rising BoP deficit is no longer a serious issue plaguing the economy. This, positive development, in turn, has imparted stability to the rupee which has appreciated to 94.71 to the dollar from the recent low of 96.96. In this macro backdrop, the sustained FII selling which has been weighing on the market, is likely to taper, going forward."

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Hitesh Tailor, Research Analyst, Choice Equity Broking said, "The near-term market structure remains constructive, supported by positive global cues, improving institutional participation, and sustained strength in banking and large-cap stocks. While intermittent profit booking near higher levels may continue, the broader undertone remains favorable as long as key support zones are defended. A decisive move above immediate resistance levels could reinforce bullish sentiment and provide momentum for a further extension of the ongoing recovery trend."

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Previous session

Sensex climbed 736.38 points (0.97%) to end at 76,264.33. It touched an intraday high of 76,821.07. Nifty rose 231.00 points (0.98%) to end at 23,853.90, after hitting a peak of 24,011.40.