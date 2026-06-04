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ITC, IOC, Infosys, Wipro among top 15 NSE 500 dividend yield stocks – Check list

ITC, IOC, Infosys, Wipro among top 15 NSE 500 dividend yield stocks – Check list

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has a 3.9% yield driven by a 69% latest payout. Infosys Ltd closes out the top 15 list with a 3.7% yield and a 67% recent payout.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Jun 4, 2026 8:25 AM IST
ITC, IOC, Infosys, Wipro among top 15 NSE 500 dividend yield stocks – Check listIn the fast-moving consumer goods space, ITC Ltd continued to reward its shareholders with a 5.1% yield, with an 89% latest payout. (Image: AI generated image)

According to the latest dividend yield report by IDBI Capital, 15 heavyweights from the NSE 500 basket are leading the pack in rewarding their shareholders, revealing a slight dominance of public sector undertakings (PSUs).

 Oil & Gas sector 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) takes the lead with a dividend yield of 7.6% and a recent payout ratio of 32%.  Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), offering a 7.2% yield with an identical 32% latest payout.  

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Further down the list are Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) with a 5.1% yield and a 43% payout, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) rounds out the energy giants, with a 4% yield alongside a 30% latest payout, according to IDBI Capital report.

Power, mining, and infrastructure 

Coal India Ltd has a latest payout ratio of 96%, with a strong 5.6% dividend yield.  In the power financing space, REC Ltd delivered a 5.9% yield paired with a 30% recent payout.  Its peer, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, offered a 4% yield and a 30% payout.  

Adding to the infrastructure and commodity mix, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd has a 4.6% yield with a 38% payout. Rites Ltd delivered a 3.9% yield with a massive 95% payout.  NMDC Ltd with a 3.8% yield and a 43% payout.  

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IT and FMCG

In the fast-moving consumer goods space, ITC Ltd continued to reward its shareholders with a 5.1% yield, with an 89% latest payout. The technology sector led by Wipro Ltd, which has a 5.3% yield and a 58% latest payout. Joining the pack, HCL Technologies Ltd recorded an 133% latest payout, with a 4.5% yield. 

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has a 3.9% yield driven by a 69% latest payout. Infosys Ltd closes out the top 15 list with a 3.7% yield and a 67% recent payout. 
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 4, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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