Rs 54 dividend alert! Last day to buy AMC shares before record date

Investors looking to pocket some dividend from HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (AMC) should note that today, June 4, marks the final opportunity for investors to buy shares of the mutual fund giant to qualify for its upcoming dividend payout.

HDFC AMC dividend record date

According to the company's exchange filing, the company board has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026, as the record date to determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the payment.

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Dividend details

HDFC AMC’s board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per share, which carries a face value of Rs 5, for the financial year that ended March 31, 2026. This generous payout is awaiting the final green light from shareholders. The approval would take place during the company's 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

During the concluded financial year, HDFC AMC rewarded its investors with a 1:1 bonus issue. This means that for every existing fully paid-up share held as of November 26, 2025, shareholders were allotted one additional bonus share.

HDFC AMC dividend history

Before this share capital expansion, HDFC AMC had paid out a final dividend of Rs 90 per equity share in June 2025. Prior to this, the firm rewarded its investors with an interim dividend of Rs 70, which was declared in June 2024.

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In June 2023, HDFC AMC paid out a solid dividend of Rs 48 per share. This followed a payout of Rs 42 declared exactly a year earlier in June 2022, and a Rs 34 dividend issued to eligible investors in June 2021.