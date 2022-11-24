Bulk Deals: Polus Global exits Inox Green on listing day, Capri Global buys stake in Fino Payments Bank and more

Foreign portfolio investor Polus Global Fund has sold its entire stake in Inox Green Energy on the day the stock listed on bourses. The transaction involved sale of 53.85 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.21 per share. Elara India Opportunities Fund too sold 22.07 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 60.17 per share, Nomura Singapore offloaded 14.6 lakh shares at Rs 60.35 per share, and YES Bank sold 23.07 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.01 per share, which in total was 2% of paid-up equity shares. However, ICM Finance purchased 20.4 lakh shares in Inox Green at an average price of Rs 61.82 per share, and Pilot Consultants bought 57.66 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 60.61 per share. Inox Green Energy Services on Wednesday made a tepid market debut with the stock listing at Rs 60.50 on BSE, a 6.92 per cent discount to its issue price of Rs 65. The stock closed 2.31% lower at Rs 59.10 on BSE.

Voltamp Transformers saw over three lakh shares changing hands on November 23. Nippon India Mutual Fund bought an additional 3 lakh shares in the transformer manufacturer at an average price of Rs 2,650 per share. On the other hand, Nalanda India Fund sold 4.2 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,651.56 per share in bulk deals on NSE. Nippon Life India already owned 5.47% stake and Nalanda India Fund had 7.79% shareholding in the company at the end of September 2022 quarter.

Fino Payments Bank: Capri Global Holdings has purchased 1.58% stake in Fino Payments Bank or 13.19 lakh shares through open market transactions. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 228.77 per share.

Rashtriya Chemicals Fertilisers saw bulk deals by QE Securities and XTX Markets LLP on November 23.

QE Securities bought 30.74 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 114.94 and sold 31.53 lakh shares of Rashtriya Chemicals at Rs 114.33 per share. Rashtriya Chemicals stock ended 11.65% higher at Rs 116.40 on BSE.

Axis Bank sold 1.25 lakh shares of Omkar Speciality Chemicals at Rs 17.05 apiece. The stock closed 4.46% lower at Rs 17.15 in the last session.

