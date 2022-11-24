Stocks in news: Tata Consumer, Apollo Tyres, Inox Green, Can Fin Homes and more

Equity benchmarks closed higher on Wednesday amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets. Extending gains for the second straight session, Sensex gained 91.62 points or 0.15 per cent to end at 61,510.58. During the day, the index jumped 361.94 points or 0.58 per cent to 61,780.90. Nifty rose 23.05 points or 0.13 per cent to end at 18,267.25.

ALSO READ: SBI, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra among top gainers & losers as market ends higher

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Keystone Realtors: The firm will make its debut on the bourses on Thursday. According to grey market trends, the stock may see muted listing gains. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) received bids for 1,73,72,367 shares against 86,47,858 shares on offer.

Tata Consumer: Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) will buy Bisleri for an estimated Rs 6,000-7,000 crore, according to reports.

InterGlobe Aviation: The operator of budget carrier IndiGo launched flight services to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new routes and frequencies will be effective from November 23 and will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe.

BASF India: The chemicals player has appointed Alexander Gerding as its managing director, effective from January 1, 2023. He will succeed incumbent Narayan Krishnamohan.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker has announced a sustainable material partnership with Tyromer Inc, which will supply recycled rubber material produced using environmentally sustainable processes to it. Through the partnership, Tyre-Derived Polymer will be used for new tyres.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker has received final nod from the US health regulator to market its generic version of famotidine injection indicated to treat ulcers of the stomach and intestines. The approval is for famotidine injection of strength 40 mg/4mL and 200 mg/20 mL multiple-dose vials.

SMC Global, Indian Overseas Bank: The public sector lender has inked an agreement with the brokerage SMC Global to serve clients interested in opening savings, demat and trading accounts together. As per the tie-up, savings bank and demat account of clients would be opened at the bank while trading account would be with the SMC Global.

Inox Green Energy Services: Foreign portfolio investor Polus Global Fund has sold its entire stake in Inox Green Energy. The transaction involved sale of 53.85 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.21 per share. Elara India Opportunities Fund too sold 22.07 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 60.17 per share, Nomura Singapore offloaded 14.6 lakh shares at Rs 60.35 per share, and YES Bank sold 23.07 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 61.01 per share, which in total was 2% of paid-up equity shares. However, ICM Finance purchased 20.4 lakh shares in Inox Green at an average price of Rs 61.82 per share, and Pilot Consultants bought 57.66 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 60.61 per share.

Voltamp Transformers: Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased an additional 3 lakh shares in the transformer manufacturer at an average price of Rs 2,650 per share, whereas Nalanda India Fund offloaded 4.2 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,651.56 per share. Nippon Life India already held 5.47% stake and Nalanda India Fund had 7.79% shareholding in the company as of September 2022.

IIFL Wealth Management: Investor General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte has offloaded 15.12% stake in the company via off market transactions on November 22. After the transaction, General Atlantic's stake in the company has been reduced to 5.84% from 20.96% earlier.

HEG: Life Insurance Corporation of India has sold over 2% equity stake or 7.76 lakh shares in HEG via open market transactions. With this, LIC trimmed its stake in the company to 4.84%, from 6.85% earlier.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India purchased an additional 2.01% shares in M&M Financial Services via open market transactions, raising its shareholding to 7.02% from 5.01% earlier.

Can Fin Homes: The housing finance arm of Canara Bank said its board of directors will hold a meeting to consider a proposal for payment of 'interim dividend' for FY23, on November 28.

Fino Payments Bank: Capri Global Holdings has bought 1.58% stake in Fino Payments Bank or 13.19 lakh shares through open market transactions. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 228.77 per share.

HG Infra Engineering: The firm has received a letter from Adani Road Transport regarding declaration of appointed date as November 3, by Authority for project in Uttar Pradesh. The company will execute civil and associated works on engineering procurement & construction basis for development of an access-controlled six lane road project in Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (toll) basis under PPP. The project will be completed within 820 days from appointed date.