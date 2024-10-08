scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
‘Can one tweet wipe out ₹3,500 crore in just 2 hours?': Thyrocare’s A Velumani questions Ola Electric’s shock plunge

Feedback

‘Can one tweet wipe out ₹3,500 crore in just 2 hours?': Thyrocare’s A Velumani questions Ola Electric’s shock plunge

The drama unfolded when Kamra posted a photo of Ola’s electric scooters at a service center, criticizing their quality and questioning whether Indian consumers were being treated fairly.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ola Electric’s shares tanked 6.18%, falling to ₹85.21, wiping out ₹3,625 crore from the company’s market cap.  Ola Electric’s shares tanked 6.18%, falling to ₹85.21, wiping out ₹3,625 crore from the company’s market cap. 

“Can one tweet wipe out ₹3,500 crore in just two hours? Or is it something deeper?” Thyrocare founder Dr. A. Velumani posted a poser on X as shares of Ola Electric plunged after a public spat between its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra.

The drama unfolded when Kamra posted a photo of Ola’s electric scooters at a service center, criticizing their quality and questioning whether Indian consumers were being treated fairly. 

Related Articles

Kamra tagged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, sparking a storm of responses. Aggarwal fired back, accusing Kamra of a “paid tweet” and offering him a job to help fix the issues, while taking a jab at Kamra’s comedy career. 

The exchange quickly went viral, reportedly pulling the company’s stock into a tailspin.

Ola Electric’s shares tanked 6.18%, falling to ₹85.21, wiping out ₹3,625 crore from the company’s market cap. 

This marked a significant drop from its August 20 high of ₹157.53, with the company’s valuation now dipping below $5 billion for the first time since its stock market debut. The feud between Aggarwal and Kamra was just the latest in a series of headaches for Ola, with the company already facing mounting consumer complaints.

The National Consumer Helpline has logged over 10,000 complaints about Ola e-scooters in the past year, adding fuel to the fire. Additionally, the Central Consumer Protection Authority slapped the company with a show-cause notice, citing alleged misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Ola, however, downplayed the impact, stating that the notice would not affect its operations and that it plans to respond within the given 15-day period.

Dr. Velumani’s tweet seemed to hit a nerve, pointing to the larger issue of how a single social media post, combined with underlying service problems, can have massive financial consequences. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 08, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement