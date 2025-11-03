Canara Bank, HPCL, SBI Life: 3 stocks to buy for up to 17% upsides in next 4 weeks

State-run Canara Bank and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited have registered decisive breakouts, while SBI Life Insurance Company is in a strong uptrend, said Axis Securities as it suggested short-term gains of up to 17 per cent on the three stocks over the next three-to-four weeks. Canara Bank can deliver 12-17 per cent return. HPCL is projected to climb 13-16 per cent, while SBI Life is seen gaining 6-9 per cent, teh domestic brokerage said.

Advertisement

Canara Bank confirmed a breakout of multiple resistance levels near Rs 130 on the weekly chart and registered an all-time high at Rs 138, signalling the continuation of the medium-term uptrend.

"The stock is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. Moreover, it continues to hold above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs that reconfirms the bullish trend. Momentum indicators validate the bullish outlook, as the weekly and monthly RSI have positioned positively, acting as a leading signal and confirming renewed momentum," Axis Securities said.

Additionally, the daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals reinforced the increased momentum and strengthen the positive setup, it said adding that Canara Bank could see upside towards Rs 149-155 levels.

Advertisement

HPCL too registered a decisive breakout above the multiple resistance zone at Rs 463 level, supported by a strong bullish candle, indicating strong bullish sentiment. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signal increased participation, ICICI Securities said.

"The stock is trading well above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, signalling underlying strength and bullish sentiment. It closed above the weekly upper

Bollinger Band, generating a buy signal. Momentum indicators further reinforced the bullish setup, with the weekly RSI holding above its horizontal resistance at 67 and staying firmly above its reference line, adding conviction to the positive outlook," Axis Securities said.

The brokerage set HPCL target price at Rs 530-545 levels for the next 3-4 weeks.

Advertisement

SBI Life, Axis Securities said, has been in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. It has also registered an all-time high at 1,978, reflecting bullish sentiment.

On the weekly chart, the stock has registered a decisive breakout above the consolidation zone, accompanied by a strong bullish candle, indicating a continuation of the medium-term uptrend.

"Momentum indicators also support this view, with the weekly and monthly RSI giving a bullish crossover above its reference line, thereby generating a fresh buy signal. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 2,040-2,100 levels," Axis Securities said.