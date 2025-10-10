Shares of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd rose over 3% today after the firm said it received an order worth Rs 542.37 crore from IIT Bombay for construction of fast track buildings on design and build basis. Capacite Infraprojects shares climbed 3.23% to Rs 288.65 against the previous close of Rs 279.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2425.17 crore.

A total of 0.35 lakh shares of Capacite Infraprojects changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2425.17 crore. Capacite Infraprojects has a beta of 1.5, signaling high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Capacite Infraprojects stock stands at 39.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought not in the oversold zone. Capacite Infraprojects shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 20 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Capacite Infraprojects is a leading building construction company having presence in MMR' NCR, Goa, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Pune, with specialisation in construction of super high rise buildings.