Capital Numbers, Denta Water and Infra, Rexpro: New IPOs to watch this week

India’s primary market is set for a busy week starting January 20, with five initial public offerings and seven listings poised to bring fresh energy to the capital markets. These new issuances span diverse industries, signaling robust investor interest.

The key attraction is the maiden IPO of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd., the sole listing on the mainboard. This ₹220.5-crore issue will open on January 22 and close on January 24, priced between ₹279 and ₹294 per share, with a face value of ₹10 each. The offering comprises a fresh issue of up to 75 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component, positioning the company for significant growth in the water and infrastructure solutions sector.

In the SME segment, Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd. will open its IPO on January 20, offering shares in a price band of ₹250 to ₹263 to raise ₹169.37 crore. This digital solutions company is among the notable SME players aiming to capitalize on the sector’s momentum.

On January 22, Rexpro Enterprises Ltd. will debut its ₹53.65-crore IPO at a fixed price of ₹145 per share. The subscription window for this SME IPO will close on January 24.

Other significant listings and IPOs this week include Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Landmark Immigration Consultants, and CLN Energy, with price bands ranging from ₹70 to ₹250 per share. Companies like EMA Partners India and GB Logistics Commerce are also gearing up to attract investor attention, reflecting the sector’s growing vibrancy.

With diverse players and substantial funds in play, the primary market is poised for heightened activity.