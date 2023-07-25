scorecardresearch
Century Ply, Nexus Select, TD Power: Brokerages initiate coverage with 24% upside potential

Anand Rathi has initiated the coverage on TD Power Systems with a 'Buy' rating. It has set a target of Rs 312 on the stock based on 31.4 times FY25 earnings.

Antique has initiated coverage on Nexus Select Trust with a 'Buy'' rating and a target price of Rs 131, translating to a return of 13% and annual yield of 6.9% over the next 12 months.
SUMMARY
  • Century Ply’s superior product mix is leading to improved margins.
  • Nexus Select Trust looks set to reap the increasing penetration of organised retail.
  • Despite headwinds, TD Power has shown improvement in performance.

Domestic stock indices settled lower on Monday, thanks to a sharp sell-off in select index heavyweights amid disappointing Q1 earnings. The BSE Sensex dropped 299.48 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 66,384.78. The NSE Nifty plunged 72.65 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end the day at 19,672.35.

Brokerages such as Anand Rathi, Antique Stock Broking and Bonanza Portfolio have initiated coverage on stocks such as TD Power Systems, Nexus Select Trust and Century Plyboards. Here's what these brokerages have to say about these stocks:Bonanza Portfolio on Century Plyboards Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 820 | Upside: 24% Century has fared well as a leading plywood producer and supplier, having a market share of 25 per cent in the organised market on the back of excellence across product segments and winning innovations, driven by technological inducements. Superior product mix leading to improved margins, strong industry tailwinds to catalyse future growth and robust capacity expansion plans are well in place to cater to the increasing demand makes Century a credible play in wood panel space.Antique Stock Broking on on Nexus Select Trust Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 131 | Upside: 13% Nexus Select Trust is India's first retail focused REIT offering an opportunity to capitalise on the consumption tailwinds of India's growing middle class and rapid urbanisation. With a robust portfolio of 17 prime urban consumption centers spanning 14 major cities, Nexus Select Trust emerges as a leading contender poised to reap significant benefits from the increasing penetration of organised retail. Antique has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy'' rating and a target price of Rs 131, translating to a return of 13 per cent and annual yield of 6.9 per cent over the next 12 months.Anand Rathi on on TD Power Systems Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 131 | Upside:24% TD Power Systems is one of the leading manufacturers of AC generators for a diverse range of prime movers such as steam, gas, hydro and wind turbines as well as diesel and gas engines. Despite Covid-19 pandemic and overseas headwinds, the company has shown improvement in performance. The stock is trading at 40 times FY23 EPS. Anand Rathi has initiated the coverage with a 'Buy' rating on this stock by assigning 31.4 times of FY25 earnings with a target price of Rs 312.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 25, 2023, 8:28 AM IST
