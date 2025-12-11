Multibagger stock, oversold on charts, zooms 17% today; here's why 

Shares of Shakti Pumps surged 17% today after the firm said it secured a solar pump order worth Rs 444 crore form Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The multibagger stock zoomed 16.88% to Rs 644 against the previous close of Rs 550 on BSE. Total 12.70 lakh shares of Shakti Pumps changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 78.63 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7971 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shakti Pumps shares have gained 813% in three years and risen 1259% in five years.

"We would like to inform you that the Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 16,025 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana /PM Kusum B Scheme. The total value of the 16025 pumps is around Rs. 443.78 Crores (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP," said Shakti Pumps.

Shakti Pumps stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 549 on December 10, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 1398 on January 9, 2025.

Advertisement

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 11, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Shakti Pumps shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shakti Pumps India Limited is a business of manufacturing multiple kinds of pumps including the ones which are submersible, solar, pressure booster, agricultural and a few others, which are used for domestic, industrial and agricultural purposes. The company exports their pumps to almost 100 countries.