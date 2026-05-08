Coal India, Crompton Greaves, CG Power: Stocks to trade — Check targets, stop loss & more

Select stocks including Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Coal India and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Service has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session



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Coal India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 495-510 | Stop Loss: Rs 440

Coal India Ltd continues to exhibit a strong bullish market structure despite the recent pullback from elevated levels. Following the breakout from a bullish flag formation, the ongoing retracement towards the 21 EMA appears corrective in nature and resembles a healthy pullback within the broader uptrend rather than a trend reversal. Volume activity during the decline has remained subdued, indicating absence of aggressive distribution. Technically, the stock continues to maintain a sequence of higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing the prevailing positive bias. RSI has also moderated to around 57, easing overbought conditions and creating room for potential momentum expansion on the upside.



CG Power and Industrial Solutions | Buy | Target Price: Rs 930-950 | Stop Loss: Rs 810

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CG Power has witnessed a decisive breakout above the Rs 800 resistance zone after an extended consolidation phase, signalling continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The stock subsequently retested the breakout area and attracted fresh buying interest, reinforcing the breakout validity. Price action is now approaching the all time high level near Rs 870, indicating sustained bullish momentum. The breakout was backed by strong volume expansion, while the prior consolidation phase saw subdued participation, reflecting a healthy accumulation structure. Technically, the stock remains firmly placed above all key moving averages, with the broader chart setup continuing to favour higher levels.



Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 310-330 | Stop Loss: Rs 273

Crompton Greaves has registered a bullish reversal after carving out a double bottom formation near the Rs 220 level, signalling exhaustion of the prior downtrend. The stock has now delivered breakout confirmation by decisively moving above the Rs 270 resistance zone. Technically, price has reclaimed all key short and long term moving averages, indicating improving trend strength and positive alignment across timeframes. The broader price structure has also shifted in favour of the bulls, with formation of higher highs and higher lows suggesting continuation of upward momentum in the sessions ahead.