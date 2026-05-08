Titan, Tata Consumer Q4 results preview: What to expect from these Tata Group stocks

Both Tata Group companies, Titan Company Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, are scheduled to announce their financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, today, Friday, May 8.

Eyes on dividend payout

Beyond the quarterly report cards, according to the regulatory filings submitted to the stock exchanges earlier, both companies' boards might consider dividends. Tata Consumer and Titan boards would recommend a dividend, if any, on the company's equity shares for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. Once approved, these payouts would be placed before the shareholders at their upcoming annual general meetings (AGMs).

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Titan Q4 expectations

Earlier in the sector preview note, PL Capital has named the jewellery maker as one of its top picks in consumer universe. The brokerage firm highlighted that the company reported robust 46% growth in domestic jewellery business with 48% LFL growth across format led by value growth and high single digit buyers' growth."

Factoring in this performance, PL Capital said, "We expect EBITDA/PAT to grow by 33.5%/41.3% YoY in Q4,” noting that business in the Middle East remained impacted due to the Middle East conflict.

While HDFC Securities observed a broad-based recovery across segments and pointed out that domestic jewelry sales (ex-bullion) grew by 46% YoY, driven by a steep increase in gold prices and a rebound to high single-digit buyer growth following three flat quarters.

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Looking at the operational profitability, HDFC Securities said “Building in 8.9% EBIT margin at the company level. Expect 9.3/11.1/8.1% EBIT margins for jewelry/watches/eyewear, respectively.”

Tata Consumer Products Q4 expectations

JM Financial expects the beverage and food major to be among the ‘key outperformers’ within the sector. The brokerage expects a 14% YoY sales increase, driven by high teens growth in India food/international business/non-branded business and mid-single digit growth in India beverages.

Furthermore, according to JM Financial, "Benign tea prices shall aid GPM expansion by 130bps YoY/70bps QoQ, resulting in higher EBITDA/PAT growth."

Meanwhile, Nirmal Bang noted that its positive stance on its foods business remains intact. Nirmal Bang expects Tata Consumer "to deliver 14.0% YoY revenue growth," while EBITDA margins are estimated to expand by "~100bps YoY and ~40bps QoQ to ~14.5%." The brokerage estimats that the "Absolute EBITDA is expected to grow ~22.7% YoY" and "PAT is likely to increase ~27.5% YoY."

