'We'll knock them harder': Trump warns Iran after US strikes near Hormuz despite active ceasefire

In the sharpest military confrontation since the truce came into force on April 7, American and Iranian forces exchanged fire near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, even as Tehran was weighing a proposal designed to formally end the war. This as the ceasefire between the United States and Iran is technically still in effect.

Advertisement

The US Central Command said American forces struck Iranian military facilities allegedly used to launch attacks on warships transiting the vital waterway. The strikes were described as defensive, and Washington stressed it did "not seek escalation."

Iran told a different story. A spokesperson for Iran's armed forces claimed the strikes hit Iranian territory and also targeted two ships entering Hormuz. Iranian state-linked media reported that air defence systems were activated in Tehran as the situation escalated, intensifying fears of a broader military crisis in the region.

Trump's response, and his framing

President Trump claimed American forces had destroyed the Iranian attackers and issued a direct warning to Tehran. "We'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently" if Iran does not agree to a deal soon, he said, while insisting the ceasefire remained in effect and accusing Iran of having "trifled with us."

Advertisement

In a separate exchange with an ABC reporter, Trump appeared to minimise the confrontation entirely. "It's just a love tap," he said.

Despite the rhetoric, both sides signalled they were not seeking a wider conflict. Iranian authorities said the situation had returned to normal. Washington reiterated it did not want escalation.

The proposal on the table

The exchange of fire came at a diplomatically sensitive moment. Washington was awaiting Tehran's response to a proposed framework to formally end the war and stabilise the Gulf region. The proposal outlines a three-stage process — a formal ceasefire, measures to resolve tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and a 30-day negotiation period for a broader long-term agreement.

However, the framework reportedly sidesteps several of Washington's core demands, including requirements that Iran curb its nuclear activities and guarantee unrestricted navigation through the strait. Iran's foreign ministry said Tehran had not yet reached a final decision on the proposal, leaving the diplomatic path forward as uncertain as ever.

Advertisement

What is at stake

The Strait of Hormuz previously handled nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies. Any sustained instability there carries immediate consequences for global energy markets and international shipping.