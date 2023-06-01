Coal India, SAIL, Vedanta, HDFC Life among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic benchmark indices snapped four-day winning run on the back of weaker global cues and selling pressure index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and HDFC twins. Sensex fell 346.89 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 62,622.24 and Nifty50 declined 99.45 points, or 0.53 per cent, to end the session at 18,534.40.
Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.
Coal India
State-owned Coal India Ltd will launch a two-day offer-for-sale (OFS) from Thursday as government is proposing to sell up to 3 per cent stake. The floor price for offer is set at Rs 225, which is at a 6.7 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 241.20 on BSE.
SAIL
The government has appointed Amarendu Prakash as the Chairman of SAIL.
Vedanta
Vedanta Resources, the parent company of Mumbai-listed mining giant Vedanta Ltd, said it has further repaid $400 million of loans, cutting gross debt to $6.4 billion.
GATI
Pirojshaw Aspi, the CEO of GATI has stepped down from the position with immediate effect.
Tata Steel
Tata Steel subsidiary Tata Steel Mining signs an agreement with French cleantech Metron to design an energy management platform.
HDFC Life
Promoter Abrdn has sold its entire stake in HDFC Life through bulk deals on Wednesday.
Adani Green Energy
Adani Green Energy is likely to clear a proposal to raise up to $1 billion in the next couple of weeks.
Laurus Labs
Laurus Labs further invests in Cell and Gene therapy company ImmunoACT. The company will own 33.86% stake post the completion of the deal.
Lupin
Lupin received USFDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for obeticholic acid tablets.
