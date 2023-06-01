Coal India, SAIL, Vedanta, HDFC Life among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic benchmark indices snapped four-day winning run on the back of weaker global cues and selling pressure index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and HDFC twins. Sensex fell 346.89 points, or 0.55 per cent, to settle at 62,622.24 and Nifty50 declined 99.45 points, or 0.53 per cent, to end the session at 18,534.40.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Coal India

State-owned Coal India Ltd will launch a two-day offer-for-sale (OFS) from Thursday as government is proposing to sell up to 3 per cent stake. The floor price for offer is set at Rs 225, which is at a 6.7 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 241.20 on BSE.

SAIL

The government has appointed Amarendu Prakash as the Chairman of SAIL.

Vedanta

Vedanta Resources, the parent company of Mumbai-listed mining giant Vedanta Ltd, said it has further repaid $400 million of loans, cutting gross debt to $6.4 billion.

GATI

Pirojshaw Aspi, the CEO of GATI has stepped down from the position with immediate effect.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel subsidiary Tata Steel Mining signs an agreement with French cleantech Metron to design an energy management platform.

HDFC Life

Promoter Abrdn has sold its entire stake in HDFC Life through bulk deals on Wednesday.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy is likely to clear a proposal to raise up to $1 billion in the next couple of weeks.

Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs further invests in Cell and Gene therapy company ImmunoACT. The company will own 33.86% stake post the completion of the deal.

Lupin

Lupin received USFDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for obeticholic acid tablets.

Also read: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, M&M shares: Auto stocks that analysts prefer ahead of May sales data

Also read: Stocks to buy: RIL, Tata Motors, SBI, BPCL & Axis Bank are 5 cos that added 96% of Q4 incremental Nifty earnings