Cochin Shipyard, KRBL, RITES, Ramky Infrastructure among stocks to turn ex-dividend on September 18

KRBL Ltd, a Basmati rice exporter, is scheduled to turn ex-dividend on September 18. The company had declared a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for FY26. The record date has been set at September 18, with the actual payment date likely on October 24.

RITES Ltd, a government-owned engineering and consultancy company, will go ex-dividend on September 18. It had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share. The company has set September 20 as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders, while the dividend payout is likely on October 25.

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For Ramky Infrastructure Ltd, a construction, infrastructure development, and management company, Friday is the ex-dividend date. The company had declared a final dividend of Re 1 per share. The actual payment date will be paid on October 26.

LT Foods Ltd will also turn ex-dividend on September 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share. September 18 has been fixed as the record date, with the actual payment date remaining October 29.

Meanwhile, PG Electroplast Ltd, an Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services and Original Design Manufacturing company, will turn ex-dividend on September 18 after announcing a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share. The record date is September 18 and the actual payment date is October 29.

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Victoria Mills Ltd declared a dividend of Rs 50 per share. The company has fixed September 18 as the ex-dividend date and September 19 as the record date, with the actual payment scheduled for October 25.

Among the other companies turning ex-dividend on September 18 are Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, which has declared Rs 20 per share; Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd at Rs 17.70; Gujarat Intrux Ltd at Rs 17.50; Creative Castings Ltd at Rs 12.50; Lakshmi Mills Company Ltd at Rs 10; Fluidomat Ltd at Rs 7.50; and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd at Rs 6.70.