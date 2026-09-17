According to the Trusts, the decision was voluntary and had been publicly communicated without prior deliberations with Tata Sons’ shareholders. Noel N. Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, said the Trusts formally accepted Chandrasekaran’s decision the following day and advised the company to begin the process of appointing a successor.

The Trusts said the decision had subsequently acquired finality because employees, lenders, counterparties, the market and the majority shareholder had proceeded on the basis that Chandrasekaran would step down at the end of his tenure.

Earlier in the day, Chandrasekaran was reappointed as Tata Sons chairman for another five-year term. Following which, the chairman-selection process initiated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is likely to be paused or discontinued, PTI reported.

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MUST READ: N Chandrasekaran reappointed for 5 yrs as Tata Sons Chairman; board approves public listing

Trusts challenge board resolution

The statement followed a Tata Sons board meeting in which a resolution seeking to reappoint Chandrasekaran was considered. The Trusts said four directors voted in favour of the resolution, while Noel Tata voted against it.

Tata Trusts maintained that the resolution could not legally be passed because of specific provisions in Tata Sons’ Articles of Association concerning the appointment of its chairman.

According to their interpretation, the appointment process requires a majority of the Tata Trusts’ nominee directors to vote in favour. The Trusts said the requirement applies not only to a new chairman but also to the reappointment of an existing chairman.

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The Trusts further argued that both nominee directors must be present for the board to lawfully consider a chairman’s appointment or reappointment, and that both must vote in favour for the resolution to be valid.

Since Noel Tata, one of the Trusts’ nominee directors, voted against the proposal, the Trusts said the resolution was therefore “legally void and without any basis”.

ALSO READ: Tata Sons IPO: Board approves listing on stock exchanges

Legal opinion cited

Noel Tata submitted to the board a legal opinion obtained from Justice Dr DY Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, supporting the Trusts’ position on the reappointment process. The Trusts said the opinion was not taken note of by the board.

The development comes as Tata Sons faces a potential leadership transition at the group’s holding company. The Tata Trusts said it remains committed to ensuring an orderly and timely succession process and have reiterated their preference for a Selection Committee to identify Chandrasekaran’s successor.

The Trusts said the committee should proceed in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, as they seek to ensure continuity and a structured leadership transition for Tata Sons and the wider Tata Group.

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N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment

N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons chairman comes days after the RBI rejected the holding company’s application to surrender its registration as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), potentially reviving pressure for a public listing.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg News, the Tata Sons board believed leadership continuity would provide greater certainty to prospective investors if the conglomerate eventually moves towards an IPO. Directors also asked Chandrasekaran to reconsider his earlier decision to step down.

DO READ: From TCS intern to Tata Sons chairman: Take a look at N Chandrasekaran’s journey