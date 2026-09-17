Tata stock to buy: Jefferies says buy this stock for 23% upside

Jefferies on Thursday suggested a 'Buy' on Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group stock, with a target price of Rs 875, implying 23 per cent potential upside. The target comes after Jefferies met IHCL's MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal for a fireside chat at Jeff India Forum. Jefferies said the IHCL management remained highly constructive on the long runway of India's hospitality upcycle.
"Strong Q1 momentum has sustained into Q2, underpinning confidence of exceeding FY27 revenue growth guidance of 12-14 per cent. Over the next few years, IHCL targets 10 per cent LFL growth and 5 per cent non-LFL growth, supported by a robust pipeline, new business growth and favourable demand-supply dynamics," Jefferies said.