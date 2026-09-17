Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata stock to buy: Jefferies says buy this stock for 23% upside

Tata stock to buy: Jefferies says buy this stock for 23% upside

INDHOTEL726.65(1.86%)

Jefferies said the management indicated that it remains open to acquisitions, particularly in India, where opportunities can strengthen its portfolio and accelerate growth through capital-light models.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 4:35 PM IST
Tata stock to buy: Jefferies says buy this stock for 23% upsideJefferies said the management expects sustained growth, supported by a 300-hotel pipeline and 50 annual openings from currently visible projects.

Jefferies on Thursday suggested a 'Buy' on Indian Hotels Co Ltd, a Tata group stock, with a target price of Rs 875, implying 23 per cent potential upside. The target comes after Jefferies met IHCL's MD & CEO Puneet Chhatwal for a fireside chat at Jeff India Forum. Jefferies said the IHCL management remained highly constructive on the long runway of India's hospitality upcycle.

Advertisement

"Strong Q1 momentum has sustained into Q2, underpinning confidence of exceeding FY27 revenue growth guidance of 12-14 per cent. Over the next few years, IHCL targets 10 per cent LFL growth and 5 per cent non-LFL growth, supported by a robust pipeline, new business growth and favourable demand-supply dynamics," Jefferies said.

The foreign brokerage said the IHCL management indicated that it remains open to acquisitions, particularly in India, where opportunities can strengthen its portfolio and accelerate growth through capital-light models.

Key considerations included strategic fit, brand compatibility, potential returns, acquisition cost, renovation requirements and operational disruption. The management also emphasised disciplined capital allocation, noting that several opportunities are evaluated but rejected.

Jefferies said the management expects sustained growth, supported by a 300-hotel pipeline and 50 annual openings from currently visible projects. Ginger, it noted, is growing at 25 per cent, while established businesses could deliver 10 per cent LFL growth, primarily through room-rate hikes, over and above 5 per cent non-LFL growth.

Advertisement

"Diversification across 12 brands, geographies and business models should support growth, profitability and cash generation, with 70 per cent of Ebitda converting into FCF, aided by strong operations and rising asset-light contributions," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more