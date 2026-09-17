Tata stock to buy: Jefferies says buy this stock for 23% upside

The foreign brokerage said the IHCL management indicated that it remains open to acquisitions, particularly in India, where opportunities can strengthen its portfolio and accelerate growth through capital-light models.

Key considerations included strategic fit, brand compatibility, potential returns, acquisition cost, renovation requirements and operational disruption. The management also emphasised disciplined capital allocation, noting that several opportunities are evaluated but rejected.

Jefferies said the management expects sustained growth, supported by a 300-hotel pipeline and 50 annual openings from currently visible projects. Ginger, it noted, is growing at 25 per cent, while established businesses could deliver 10 per cent LFL growth, primarily through room-rate hikes, over and above 5 per cent non-LFL growth.

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"Diversification across 12 brands, geographies and business models should support growth, profitability and cash generation, with 70 per cent of Ebitda converting into FCF, aided by strong operations and rising asset-light contributions," it said.