Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Cochin Shipyard, Paras Defence, IdeaForge & GRSE shares tank up to 7%: Here's what you can do

Cochin Shipyard, Paras Defence, IdeaForge & GRSE shares tank up to 7%: Here's what you can do

Last checked, Cochin Shipyard was down 6.75 per cent at Rs 1,851, Paras Defence slipped 5.67 per cent to Rs 1,610.85, IdeaForge fell 4.02 per cent to Rs 548.15 and GRSE shed 2.40 per cent to trade at Rs 2,422.95.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated May 20, 2025 12:12 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard, Paras Defence, IdeaForge & GRSE shares tank up to 7%: Here's what you can doBourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Cochin Shipyard, Paras Defence and GRSE under the ASM framework.

Defence counters such as Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Ideaforge Technology Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd recorded a sharp downtick in Tuesday's trade, sliding up to 7 per cent. Last checked, Cochin Shipyard was down 6.75 per cent at Rs 1,851, Paras Defence slipped 5.67 per cent to Rs 1,610.85, IdeaForge fell 4.02 per cent to Rs 548.15 and GRSE shed 2.40 per cent to trade at Rs 2,422.95.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Three out of these four shares were in the ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Cochin Shipyard, Paras Defence and GRSE under the ASM framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

It must be noted that some profit booking was likely in these stocks post a stellar recent upmove. Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Cholamandalam Securities, believes there could be limited upside potential in the near term, but decent gains can still be seen in these counters from a medium-term perspective.

"I don't think there's a limited upside. Maybe in the near term, there's a limited upside, but if you are looking even for the medium-term (maybe a 6-month perspective), a good amount of money can still be made if you are using these declines as an opportunity to buy. But the only advice would be, don't go all out. Go in a structured SIP (Systematic investment plan) kind of measure. If the stock starts building up, you add one-third more. So, use a SIP method for buying any quality companies from here on as the market is likely heading towards an all-time high. So, one has to be a bit mindful of that fact," he told Business Today.

Advertisement

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, suggested considering some profit booking as these counters have witnessed exuberance.

"Even though there is an earnings visibility, these stocks have entered the overbought zone. One should book some profit off the table," he stated.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, also echoed that some profit booking has occurred in defence stocks near the resistance zone.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 20, 2025 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today