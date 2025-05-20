Pfizer shares jump 12% today as Q4 FY25 profit surges 85%

Pfizer Ltd shares zoomed 11.91 per cent to hit a high of Rs 4,995.85 in Tuesday's trade after the drugmaker recorded an 85 per cent jump in its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. In Q4 FY25, profit came at Rs 330.94 crore as against Rs 178.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company's sales climbed 8 per cent to Rs 591.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 compared to Rs 546.63 crore in the year-ago period.

Pfizer announced a total dividend of Rs 165 for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). "The Board of Directors, at their meeting held on May 19, 2025, have recommended a final dividend of Rs 35 per equity share of Rs 10 each (350 per cent) and a special dividend of Rs 100 per equity share of Rs 10 each (1000 per cent) in view of 75th year of Pfizer in India and a special dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Rs 10 each (300 per cent) in view of the gain on transfer of assignment of leasehold land and building constructed on such land thereon, totaling to a dividend of Rs 165 per equity share Rs 10 each (1650 per cent) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," said Pfizer.

Advertisement

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 83.93. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

"The next leg of rally can be seen towards Rs 5,200, which would be a major hurdle zone and those who have bought the stock at lower levels can consider exiting. Immediate support will be at Rs 4,800," Arpit Beriwal, Manager – Derivatives Analyst (Equity Research) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told Business Today.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 36.86 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 6.05. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 134.55 with a return on equity (RoE) of 16.41. According to Trendlyne data, Pfizer has a one-year beta of 0.1, indicating low volatility.

Advertisement

Pfizer manufactures, markets, trades and exports pharmaceutical products. The company's customers include distributors, stockists, healthcare professionals, hospitals, caregivers and government institutions.