Cochin Shipyard: PSU defence stock jumps 3% after Gujarat development

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd climbed 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the PM Narendra Modi, approved the development of a ship repair facility at Vadinar, Gujarat. The project, marking a major expansion of the national ship repair ecosystem, would be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and would involve a combined investment of Rs 1,570 crore. Cochin Shipyard shares climbed 3.08 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,765 on BSE, taking their one-month rise to 31.40 per cent.

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Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in a release said the project is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650 metres jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure. Supporting India’s long‑term maritime objectives under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, it is seen directly addressing a critical gap in India’s ship repair infrastructure, as the country currently lacks adequate domestic capacity to repair large vessels exceeding 230 m in length.

"By enabling repair of vessels up to 300 m, the facility will allow high‑value repairs of large vessels within India. This will significantly reduce dependence on foreign shipyards and curb foreign exchange outflow," the ministry said.

The defence PSU firm said the enhanced turnaround times and strengthened repair capability on the western coast will improve the overall competitiveness of Indian ports, adding that project would create sustainable employment, generating approximately 290 direct and around 1,100 indirect jobs across ship repair, logistics, and ancillary industries, while catalysing a broader maritime industrial ecosystem.

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"Vadinar’s natural deep draft, connectivity to major shipping routes, and proximity to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla make it an optimal location for repair operations, particularly for large commercial and foreign‑flagged vessels," it said.