Business Today
Subscribe
ElectionBT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Cochin Shipyard: PSU defence stock jumps 3% after Gujarat development

Cochin Shipyard: PSU defence stock jumps 3% after Gujarat development

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said the project is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650 metres jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated May 6, 2026 11:47 AM IST
Cochin Shipyard: PSU defence stock jumps 3% after Gujarat developmentCochin Shipyard shares climbed 3.08 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,765 on BSE, taking their one-month rise to 31.40 per cent.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd climbed 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the PM Narendra Modi, approved the development of a ship repair facility at Vadinar, Gujarat. The project, marking a major expansion of the national ship repair ecosystem, would be jointly implemented by Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) and Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) and would involve a combined investment of Rs 1,570 crore. Cochin Shipyard shares climbed 3.08 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,765 on BSE, taking their one-month rise to 31.40 per cent.

Advertisement

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in a release said the project is planned as a brownfield facility with a 650 metres jetty, two large floating dry docks, workshops and associated marine infrastructure. Supporting India’s long‑term maritime objectives under Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, it is seen directly addressing a critical gap in India’s ship repair infrastructure, as the country currently lacks adequate domestic capacity to repair large vessels exceeding 230 m in length. 

"By enabling repair of vessels up to 300 m, the facility will allow high‑value repairs of large vessels within India. This will significantly reduce dependence on foreign shipyards and curb foreign exchange outflow," the ministry said.

The defence PSU firm said the enhanced turnaround times and strengthened repair capability on the western coast will improve the overall competitiveness of Indian ports, adding that project would create sustainable employment, generating approximately 290 direct and around 1,100 indirect jobs across ship repair, logistics, and ancillary industries, while catalysing a broader maritime industrial ecosystem.

Advertisement

"Vadinar’s natural deep draft, connectivity to major shipping routes, and proximity to key ports such as Mundra and Kandla make it an optimal location for repair operations, particularly for large commercial and foreign‑flagged vessels," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 6, 2026 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today