Cochin Shipyard shares in focus on order win with ONGC; key details

Shares of Cochin Shipyard are in news today after the PSU firm said it has been awarded a significant order worth ₹200 crore in collaboration with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). Meanwhile, shares of Cochin Shipyard gained 3.75% to Rs 1889.90 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1821.60 on BSE. Cochin Shipyard’s market cap rose to Rs 49,719 crore. Total 4.92 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 92.55 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The multibagger stock has risen 241% in two years and risen 885% in three years.

The multibagger stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts, indicates its Relative strength index (RSI). The RSI stands at 68.5. A RSI above 70 signals the stock has more buyers than sellers in the market and below 30 indicates more sellers than buyers for a stock.

As per short term and long term trend in terms of moving averages, the stock has been in the green. Cochin Shipyard shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"We would like to inform that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on September 17, 2025 has signed a contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), for Dry dock/ Major Lay-up repairs of one of it’s Jack Up Rig. 2. The estimated contract value is around Rs. 200 crore and the estimated duration for the project is around 12 months," said the defence firm.