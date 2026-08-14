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HSBC India offers zero forex mark-up on all credit cards from August 15

HSBC India offers zero forex mark-up on all credit cards from August 15

The offer will be available from August 15 to September 15, 2026, both dates inclusive. During this period, eligible HSBC credit cardholders will not be charged a foreign exchange mark-up on transactions made in foreign currencies, potentially lowering the cost of overseas spending.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 3:45 PM IST
HSBC India offers zero forex mark-up on all credit cards from August 15The offer covers all HSBC credit cards, including the HSBC Premier Credit Card, HSBC Taj Credit Card, HSBC Live+ Credit Card, HSBC TravelOne Credit Card and HSBC Platinum Credit Card.

HSBC India has announced a limited-period zero forex mark-up offer across its entire credit card portfolio for existing resident customers, providing relief on international transactions during the offer period.

The offer will be available from August 15 to September 15, 2026, both dates inclusive. During this period, eligible HSBC credit cardholders will not be charged a foreign exchange mark-up on transactions made in foreign currencies, potentially lowering the cost of overseas spending.

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The offer covers all HSBC credit cards, including the HSBC Premier Credit Card, HSBC Taj Credit Card, HSBC Live+ Credit Card, HSBC TravelOne Credit Card and HSBC Platinum Credit Card.

HSBC Prive Credit Card and HSBC RuPay Cashback Card are already offered with zero forex mark-up on international purchases since their respective launches in 2024 and 2025.

What does the HSBC zero forex mark-up offer cover?

The benefit applies to both merchant point-of-sale transactions and online foreign currency transactions made using eligible HSBC credit cards during the offer period.

Forex mark-up is a fee generally charged by card issuers when customers use their cards for transactions in a foreign currency. Eliminating the charge can reduce the effective cost of international purchases, making the offer particularly relevant for customers travelling abroad or making payments to overseas merchants and service providers.

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The offer can also be useful for customers booking hotels, flights and activities on international websites, where foreign currency transactions can otherwise attract additional card charges. Since the benefit applies across HSBC's eligible credit card portfolio, customers can continue using their existing cards without switching to a separate product specifically for overseas spending.

Customers will also continue to receive the existing rewards and benefits associated with their respective credit cards during the promotional period.

HSBC continues zero DCC charges

Separately, HSBC India has reiterated that its credit cardholders are not charged a Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) fee.

DCC allows an overseas merchant to process a card transaction in the customer's home currency, such as Indian rupees, rather than the local currency. HSBC said customers who choose to pay in INR while travelling overseas will continue to avoid a DCC charge.

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The zero DCC benefit is a standing feature across HSBC's credit card portfolio and is separate from the limited-period zero forex mark-up offer.

Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said the bank wants customers to get value on international transactions, whether they are travelling overseas, shopping on global websites or paying for overseas services.

HSBC currently operates 32 branches across 20 cities in India and has maintained a presence in the country for more than 170 years.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 14, 2026 3:45 PM IST
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