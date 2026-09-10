CPCL, MRPL, HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares: Brent nears $102; impact on oil stocks

Choice expects Brent price to average at $84 per barrel for FY27 and $86 per barrel for the ongoing quarter.

Unlike crude prices, diesel faces a deeper structural supply constraint as Middle Eastern and Russian flows remain disrupted while global refiners operate near capacity, the domestic brokerage said. It expects tight inventories and winter demand to sustain elevated diesel cracks.

Overall, it expects a renewed US-Iran escalation and continued disruption through the Strait of Hormuz to keep a geopolitical premium embedded in crude, with Brent likely to remain elevated unless there is a credible path towards de-escalation.

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Oil prices have extended gains of late as renewed US-Iran hostilities and threats of further escalation heightened concerns over Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

Brent price have been supported by stronger Chinese buying that further tightened global oil markets. "However, elevated crude prices could pressure independent refinery runs and demand," Choice said.

Global diesel markets remain structurally tight as Middle East supply disruptions and Ukrainian strikes constrain Russian refinery exports. Refiners elsewhere are operating near capacity, while inventories continue to decline. This supply tightness is adding to inflationary pressures and increasing winter supply risks, particularly in Europe.

"US diesel inventories are projected to fall below 100 Mn barrels, their lowest level since 2003, amid supply disruptions stemming from the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. Reflecting this tightening, the EIA raised its Q4CY26 retail diesel price forecast by 14 per cent to $5.55/gallon, further adding to inflationary pressures," Choice noted.