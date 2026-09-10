Apple announces iOS 27 release date: Check when your iPhone gets the latest update and new features

Apple has also introduced new tools for photo editing, Safari, parental controls and accessibility, alongside refinements to its Liquid Glass design. For iPhone users, the wait is now almost over, with Apple confirming when the latest software will become available and which devices can receive it.

iOS 27 release date

Apple has confirmed that iOS 27 will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 14. The update will be available globally, although Apple notes that some features may vary by language, region and local regulations.

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For users with compatible devices, the update brings Apple Intelligence-powered features, including the new Siri AI. Siri AI will roll out in beta on September 14 for supported devices set to English, with support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish scheduled for October.

What iOS 27 brings

Siri AI is one of the biggest additions. You can use natural language to find information, work with personal content such as photos, emails and notes, and perform actions across apps including Messages, Music and Reminders.

Apple is also adding a dedicated Siri app, Siri mode in Camera, new AI-powered photo editing tools such as Spatial Reframing and an upgraded Clean Up feature. Safari gets automatic tab organisation and Notify Me, which can alert you when information on a webpage changes.

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More changes coming to iPhone

iOS 27 also introduces expanded child-safety controls, including Ask to Browse, Time Allowances and improved parental controls. Apple says Liquid Glass gets readability and customisation improvements, while app launches can be up to 30 per cent faster, Photos can load up to 70 per cent faster, and AirDrop transfers up to 80 per cent faster.

iOS 27 supports iPhone 11 and later, including the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), as well as newer models such as the iPhone 17 series.