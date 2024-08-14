Crorepati stocks! These stocks rallied up to 30,000% since the last Independence Day

Getting extraordinary returns from the stock market in just one year is the stuff of dreams for any investor. As India celebrates its 78th Independence Day, here’s a look at some stocks that have made investors crorepati since August 15, 2023.

Leading the pack is Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network with a surge of 30,759% in share price. From a modest Rs 1.45 on August 14, 2023, it has skyrocketed to Rs 447.45 by August 14, 2024, as per corporate database ACE Equity. Investors who had the foresight to invest in this stock a year ago are now sitting on unimaginable profits.

The benchmark NSE Nifty50 gained 24% in the last one year, while the Nifty Next 50 index rallied around 63%. On the other hand, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 indices also rallied 49% and 52%, respectively, during the same period.

Viceroy Hotels is another stock that has delivered mindboggling returns. Shares of the company have rallied to Rs 118.24 from Rs 2.40 during the same period.

The story of Shekhawati Industries on D-Street looks equally compelling in terms of wealth creation. Shares of the company have surged 1,627% to Rs 7.77 on August 13, 2024, from Rs 0.45 on August 14 last year.

Data further highlighted that shares of RBM Infracon, Sky Gold, Electrotherm (India), Sahana System, Websol Energy System, Kore Digital and V2 Retail have also soared somewhere between 600-1,000% during the same period.

Which sectors will deliver superlative returns to investors in the long run? Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said, “The sectors poised to be the future growth engines of India include manufacturing, electronics, IT and services, renewables, healthcare, e-commerce, infrastructure, real estate, agriculture and consumption. These sectors are expected to outperform the market in the long term.”

Oriana Power, Macpower CNC Machines, RS Software (India), Unitech, Shakti Pumps (India), Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals, Zodiac Energy, Crown Lifters, Wonder Electricals, Network People Services Technologies, Cochin Shipyard, Transformers & Rectifiers (India), Cupid and S&S Power Switchgear also soared more than 500% since last Independence Day.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, industrials and capex, consumer discretionary, real estate and PSU banks are key preferred investment themes. The brokerage prefers Indian Hotels, Ashok Leyland, Godrej Properties, KEI Industries, PNB Housing, Cello World, Kalyan Jewelers, Persistent Systems, Angel One and Metro Brands in the broader markets. Among the large caps, the brokerage prefers ICICI Bank, SBI, L&T, M&M, HCL Tech, Coal India, Titan, Mankind Pharma, Hindustan Unilever and Hindalco.