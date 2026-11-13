Crystal Crop Protection IPO: Price band fixed at Rs 259-272, aims to raise Rs 456 crore

Crystal Crop Protection Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 259-272 per share for its initial public offering (IPO), which could raise up to Rs 456 crore ($48.5 million), Bloomberg reported. The agrochemical and seeds solutions company plans to open its public issue on November 18, with the offering scheduled to close on November 20.
The proposed IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 355 crore, while the company's founders and existing investors will sell up to 37 lakh shares through an offer for sale (OFS). The company is seeking a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately Rs 4,438 crore, according to the advertisement cited by Bloomberg.