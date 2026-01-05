CSB Bank shares zoom near 8% to hit record high post Q3 update

Shares of CSB Bank Ltd rallied in Monday's trading session, rising 7.83 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 519.95.

The strong move came after the Kerala-based private sector lender released its provisional business update for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), which showed robust growth across deposits and advances.

According to the update, CSB Bank's total deposits increased 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 40,460 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 33,407 crore in the same quarter last year.

Term deposits recorded a sharper rise, growing 27 per cent YoY to Rs 32,144 crore. CASA deposits stood at Rs 8,316 crore, registering a 3 per cent increase on a yearly basis.

Gross advances grew 29 per cent YoY to Rs 37,208 crore as of December 31, 2025, against Rs 28,915 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advances against gold and gold jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) continued to see strong traction during the quarter. This segment surged 46 per cent YoY to Rs 19,023 crore, reflecting sustained demand.

