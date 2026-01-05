Cupid's stock dives 36% in 2 sessions; company shares Q3 update

Shares of Cupid Ltd extended their fall in Monday's trade, falling 19.62 per cent to hit a low of Rs 337.55. At this level, the stock has tumbled 35.69 per cent in two sessions. Despite the steep decline, it has delivered robust returns of around 332 per cent over the past one year.

Stock exchanges BSE and NSE have placed Cupid's securities under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Stocks are moved into short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors against heightened volatility in share prices and to enhance market surveillance.

On the operating front, the company expects Q3 FY26 to be its best-performing quarter to date, driven by continued demand strength and smooth operational execution.

Cupid said its order book stands at its highest level so far, providing clear visibility for performance in the coming quarters.

Management remains confident of exceeding its earlier FY26 guidance of Rs 335 crore in revenue and Rs 100 crore in PAT, supported by operating efficiencies, stable demand and execution progress.

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director at Cupid, said, "We begin 2026 with encouraging momentum, strong order visibility, and steady progress across our expansion initiatives. The in-principle approval for the proposed Saudi FMCG facility reflects our intent to gradually build a broader and more diversified growth platform, while remaining focused on prudent capital allocation. We remain confident of surpassing our FY26 guidance."

Technically, the stock traded below the 5-day, 10-day, 20-, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but above the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 36.66. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 149.35/149.49 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 28.77. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 2.30/2.30 with a return on equity (RoE) of 19.26. As per Trendlyne data, Cupid has a one-year beta of 0.64, indicating low volatility.

"I believe the stock is significantly overvalued, as its P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio appears quite expensive," Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, told Business Today.