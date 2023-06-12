Cyient, Indian Bank, ICICI Lombard, RIIL and Tata Investment shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of Cyient, Indian Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd (RIIL) and Tata Investment shares, among others, will turn ex-dividend on Monday. ION Exchanges shares, on the other hand, will turn ex-date for stock split.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company shares will turn ex-dividend today. The general insurance company had announced a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share. Today is also the record date for the dividend and that board of ICICI Lombard will determine name of eligible shareholders for the same. All eligible shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on July 21.

The Cyient stock will turn ex-dividend today. The IT firm had announced a final dividend of Rs 16 per share. The actual payment will be made on July 21.

Indian Bank will tur ex-dividend today. The state-run bank had announced a final dividend of Rs 8.60 per share. The actual payment will be made on July 14.

The Reliance group-led RIIL will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share and that today is also the record date for the same. The actual payment will be made on July 19.

Tata Investment, which invests in a diversified portfolio of quoted and unquoted securities of companies, including Tata Companies, announced a final dividend of Rs 48 and the dividend will be paid on July 27. Apcotex Industries shares will also turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share and the actual payment will be made on July 19.

Meanwhile, ION Exchange will split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Re 1 each.