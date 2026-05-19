Data Patterns shares gain 72% from 52-week low; here are fresh price targets

Multibagger stock: Shares of Data Patterns, the multibagger defence stock, have risen 72% from their 52 week low this year. The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 2131 on January 27, 2026. Global brokerage Jefferies has retained its buy call on Data Patterns and raised its price target to Rs 4500 from the earlier Rs 3710.

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The brokerage said its March quarter EBITDA came 13% above estimates given the 528 bps margin surprise at 55.9%. Medium term order pipeline was raised from Rs 2000 crore -Rs 3000 crore to Rs 2000 crore- Rs 4000 crore.

The Data Patterns management maintained FY27E guidance of 20-25% revenue growth and 35-40% margins, against 31% YoY revenue rise and 40% margins achieved in FY26.

Jefferies believes that in-house technology in a growing defence pie should reflect in profits rising 2.4 times in FY26-30E.

Another brokerage Nuvama retained its buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 4,500.

With Q1FY27 order inflows already at Rs 46.8 crore and Rs 1090 crore of negotiated orders awaiting finalisation, potential order book goes to Rs 2060 crore (2.2 times FY26 sales). On top of this, the management expects Rs 900 crore of repeat orders in FY27

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Nuvama raised FY28 estimated EPS by 16% and roll forward to 55x FY28E EPS, yielding a TP of Rs 4,500

(Rs 3,570 earlier).

In the current session, Data Patterns shares slipped 2.90% to Rs 3645.85. Market cap of Data Patterns fell to Rs 20,405 crore.

The defence stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2131 on January 27, 2026.

The multibagger stock has risen 41% in 2026 and gained 31% in a year. It has more than doubled investor wealth in three years with returns of 129%.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Data Patterns stands at 46.4, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. Data Patterns stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages, which indicates mixed investor sentiment.

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Data Patterns (India) Limited is an India-based vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. Its portfolio includes COTS Boards, ATE and Test systems, Space Systems, and Radio Frequency and Microwave. It designs COTS module products that are used in rugged applications and automatic test equipment platforms.

