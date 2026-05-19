Dhanuka Agritech shares jump 15% on buyback offer, Q4 earnings, dividend boost

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd recorded a strong uptick during Tuesday's afternoon session, rising 14.76 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,247.55. The sharp move came after the company's Board approved a buyback offer worth up to Rs 70 crore at a price of Rs 1,400 per share. The buyback price implied a 12.21 per cent premium over the day's high of Rs 1,247.55.

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In an exchange filing, the company said, "The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on 19th May, 2026 has inter-alia approved the proposal to Buyback its own fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each (Equity Shares) from the equity shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, for up to 5,00,000 fully paid up Equity Shares (being 1.11 per cent of the total paid up equity capital of the Company) at a price of Rs 1,400/- per equity share (Buyback Offer Price) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 70 Crore (Offer Size), (being less than 10 per cent of the Paid up Equity Capital and free reserves as per the latest audited financial statements of the Company as at 31st March, 2026) on a proportionate basis through the 'Tender Offer' route as prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI Buyback Regulations) and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder (Act) including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment of the Act, for the time being in force)."

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The company added, "The Maximum Buyback Size shall not include Transaction costs viz. brokerage, fees, turnover charges, applicable taxes such as securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, etc., public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses."

The Board also highlighted the intention of promoters and promoter group to participate in the proposed buyback.

Record date for buyback

The company's Board has fixed Friday, May 29, 2026, as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of eligible shareholders who can participate in the proposed buyback offer.

Dividend announced

Dhanuka Agritech's Board also recommended a final dividend of 100 per cent, or Rs 2 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each, for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

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The company said, "Fixation of 'Record Date' as Friday, July 17, 2026, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, for purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to receive Final Dividend on the Equity Shares for the Financial Year 2025-26 and 'Cut-off Date' as Monday, July 27, 2026, for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to vote on the resolution(s) set out in the Notice of the AGM or to attend the AGM."

Q4 FY26 earnings

On the earnings front, Dhanuka Agritech reported a 29.50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. Net profit stood at Rs 97.77 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 75.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 9.35 per cent YoY to Rs 483.33 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 442.02 crore in the year-ago period.