Delhivery shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Delhivery are in news today after the logistics services firm said it has completed Company has completed the acquisition of Ecom Express Limited. Delhivery stock ended 1.53% higher at Rs 443.65 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 436.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 33,122 crore. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 447.75 on September 25, 2024.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A total of 2.28 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.05 crore on BSE.

"This is further to our earlier communications dated April 5, 2025, June 17, 2025, July 17, 2025 and July 19, 2025, regarding the acquisition of shares representing 99.87% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Ecom Express Limited ("Ecom"), on a fully diluted basis, for a purchase consideration of approximately Rs 1,369 crores by Delhivery Limited (the “Company”)," said Delhivery.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has completed the acquisition of the balance shares as well, representing 21.12% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Ecom, on a fully diluted basis, thereby taking its total shareholding to 99.87% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Ecom, on a fully diluted basis," added the firm.

Advertisement

Delhivery is engaged in providing a full range of logistics services, including delivery of express parcel and heavy goods, PTL freight, TL freight, warehousing, supply chain solutions, cross-border Express, freight services, and supply chain software.