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Vodafone Idea share price targets: What JPMorgan, MOFSL, UBS, Nomura say as stock falls 4%

Vodafone Idea share price targets: What JPMorgan, MOFSL, UBS, Nomura say as stock falls 4%

IDEA12.73(1.85%)

VIL share price: JPMorgan noted that Vodafone Idea's Q2 results were in line with its expectations on the revenue front but marginally missed consensus estimates on Ebitda.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Vodafone Idea share price targets: What JPMorgan, MOFSL, UBS, Nomura say as stock falls 4%MOFSL said VIL's deferred spectrum and AGR dues stood at Rs 1.31 lakh crore and Rs 26,300 crore, respectively, while external debt stood at Rs 4,540 crore.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) shares fell 4 per cent in Friday's trade following the telecom operator's September quarter results. Brokerages such as Nomura, UBS and MOFSL have 'Neutral' ratings on the stock, while Ambit Capital has a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 18.70 apiece, implying 44 per cent potential upside. Axis Capital and JPMorgan retained their 'Reduce' and 'Underweight' ratings, respectively. Axis Capital's target price of Rs 31.21 suggests 5 per cent potential upside.

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The Vodafone Idea stock fell 3.54 per cent to hit a low of Rs 12.52 apiece.

JPMorgan noted that Vodafone Idea's Q2 results were in line with its expectations on the revenue front but marginally missed consensus estimates on Ebitda. MOFSL also said the results were in line with its expectations, noting that capex surged as tower additions accelerated.

Revenue grew 2 per cent sequentially, while Ebitda declined 1 per cent and came in 2-3 per cent below consensus estimates. VIL's Ebitda margin declined 115 basis points (bps) to 41.9 per cent, 120 bps below consensus estimates.

The growth was led by a 1 per cent increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) to Rs 178, in line with JPMorgan's estimate, and subscriber growth of 1 per cent, 30 bps higher than its estimate. Net subscriber additions came in at 13 lakh, higher than JPMorgan's estimate of 7 lakh, driven by higher machine-to-machine (M2M) net additions of 1.76 million in Q2FY27, according to TRAI data.

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JPMorgan said ARPU growth was helped by seasonality, including one extra day in the quarter. Capital expenditure at Rs 3,950 crore increased 105 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and was broadly in line with its estimate of Rs 4,000 crore. It suggested a target of Rs 9 on the VIL stock.

"The key issue for the stock remains the absence of bank funding, which is crucial for capex and sustaining share. We remain Underweight," JPMorgan said.

MOFSL said VIL's deferred spectrum and AGR dues stood at Rs 1.31 lakh crore and Rs 26,300 crore, respectively, while external debt stood at Rs 4,540 crore. Cash and cash equivalents declined to Rs 5,470 crore from Rs 6,560 crore QoQ, leading to a Rs 3,400 crore QoQ increase in net debt to Rs 1.57 lakh crore. Q2 capex surged to Rs 3,950 crore from Rs 1,930 crore in Q1.

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VIL management highlighted that the company had raised Rs 10,500 crore through the issuance of warrants and funded and non-funded limits. It has also placed orders for Rs 13,200 crore of capex as part of its Rs 45,000 crore capex target.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026 10:15 AM IST
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