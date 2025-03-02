Dividends, bonuses, and stock splits: SBI Life, Aayush Wellness, Anand Rathi, Coastal Corp in focus

A slew of corporate actions, including dividends, stock splits, and bonus issues, will put several stocks in the spotlight in the trading week from March 3 to March 7, 2025. Investors should keep an eye on SBI Life Insurance, Aayush Wellness, Coastal Corporation, Mangalam Global Enterprise, and Anand Rathi Wealth, among others.
Dividends:
Stock splits:
Coastal Corporation will execute a stock split from ₹10 per share to ₹2 per share, with the record and ex-date set for March 4.
Mangalam Global Enterprise will undergo a split from ₹2 per share to ₹1 per share, also effective March 4.
Bonus Issues:
What investors should know
The ex-date is crucial as it determines who qualifies for corporate benefits. To be eligible for dividends, bonus shares, or stock splits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Once a stock starts trading ex-dividend, ex-bonus, or ex-split, new buyers are not entitled to the announced benefits.
With multiple corporate actions lined up, these stocks could see heightened activity and price movements next week.
