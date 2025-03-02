Dividends, bonuses, and stock splits: SBI Life, Aayush Wellness, Anand Rathi, Coastal Corp in focus

A slew of corporate actions, including dividends, stock splits, and bonus issues, will put several stocks in the spotlight in the trading week from March 3 to March 7, 2025. Investors should keep an eye on SBI Life Insurance, Aayush Wellness, Coastal Corporation, Mangalam Global Enterprise, and Anand Rathi Wealth, among others.

Dividends:

Aayush Wellness will trade ex-dividend on March 3, 2025, following its announcement of an interim dividend of ₹0.01 per share.

SBI Life Insurance has fixed March 7 as the record date for an interim dividend, with its board meeting scheduled to finalize the payout.

Stock splits:

Coastal Corporation will execute a stock split from ₹10 per share to ₹2 per share, with the record and ex-date set for March 4.

Mangalam Global Enterprise will undergo a split from ₹2 per share to ₹1 per share, also effective March 4.



Bonus Issues:

Anand Rathi Wealth will trade ex-date on March 5, following its 1:1 bonus issue, where shareholders will receive one new share for every existing share held.

Other notable corporate actions include Metro Brands, which has set March 7 as the record date for an interim dividend of ₹3 per share and a special dividend of ₹14.50 per share.

What investors should know

The ex-date is crucial as it determines who qualifies for corporate benefits. To be eligible for dividends, bonus shares, or stock splits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Once a stock starts trading ex-dividend, ex-bonus, or ex-split, new buyers are not entitled to the announced benefits.

With multiple corporate actions lined up, these stocks could see heightened activity and price movements next week.