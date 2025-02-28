Stock market crash: Is switching to fixed deposits advisable? Here's how FD laddering can help

Stock market meltdown: During the stock market crash, numerous investors considered the shift to more secure investment options such as fixed deposits. India's equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50, experienced significant declines on Friday. BSE Sensex fell below 73,600, with Nifty50 slipping under 22,250.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are a popular savings instrument in India, providing guaranteed returns and capital security amidst volatile market conditions. They are particularly favoured for their stability, which makes them suitable for achieving both short- and long-term financial objectives.

Fixed deposits, known as FDs, are investment instruments with low risk that offer stability and reassurance during market downturns. Several banks have adjusted their fixed deposit interest rates after the recent repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

However, selecting the right FD can be challenging due to the variety of tenures and interest rates. FD laddering offers a strategic solution by diversifying investments across multiple FDs with staggered maturities, effectively managing liquidity, returns, and risk. This method ensures that savings grow consistently while remaining accessible for various financial needs, such as a holiday or retirement planning.

FD laddering involves breaking your total investment into several FDs with differing maturity periods instead of committing all funds to a single long-term deposit. This approach ensures portions of your investment mature at regular intervals, thus providing liquidity and the opportunity to reinvest at potentially better interest rates. For instance, instead of placing Rs 5 lakh in one five-year FD, the amount could be divided into five FDs of Rs 1 lakh each with maturities ranging from one to five years. As each deposit matures, it can be reinvested for another five years, creating a cycle of liquidity and return optimisation.

Interest rate fluctuations pose a significant risk to FD investors, as locking in funds during periods of low rates can lead to missed opportunities when rates rise. FD laddering mitigates this risk by ensuring that investments are spaced out across various maturities, allowing reinvestment at more favourable rates over time. For short-term needs such as home improvements or unexpected expenses, an FD ladder spanning one to three years is advisable. For example, investing Rs 50,000 in 6-month, 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year FDs ensures periodic liquidity and competitive returns. As interest rates increase, matured FDs can be reinvested at these higher rates, enhancing the overall earnings.

For long-term goals like retirement or funding a child's education, creating a ladder with longer tenures, such as 5- to 10-year FDs, is beneficial. This strategy allows one to lock in higher interest rates while ensuring periodic liquidity. An example of this would be investing Rs 2 lakh in 5-year, 7-year, and 10-year FDs, thus diversifying returns and maintaining fund accessibility. As each FD matures, others continue accruing, enabling a cycle of reinvestment and compound growth. This approach balances liquidity needs with long-term wealth creation, providing financial stability at different life stages.

FD laddering is an efficient way to manage savings, balancing liquidity, risk, and returns. It prevents the early withdrawal penalties associated with breaking long-term FDs and protects against fluctuating interest rates.

For enhanced safety, it is prudent to distribute laddered deposits across various banks, each under Rs 5 lakh, which is covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). By aligning the FD ladder with specific financial goals and reinvesting systematically, one can ensure a structured and effective investment strategy that caters to both short- and long-term objectives.

