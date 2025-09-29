Dixon Technologies shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Dixon Technologies are in news today after the firm said it has acquired 2.08 crore shares of Q Tech India worth Rs 552 crore.

Dixon Technologies shares closed 4% lower at Rs 17,508.75 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 18,192.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Upon consummation of the Proposed Transaction, DTIL (along with its nominees) have acquired a total of 20,867,924 equity shares of INR 10 each of Q Tech India for an aggregate consideration amounting to INR 5,529,999,860, in the manner mentioned above," said the firm.

Earlier, the firm said it had entered into a binding term sheet and subsequently executed a share subscription and purchase agreement dated September 17, 2025 with Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India) Private Limited (“Q Tech India”) and its shareholders for the acquisition of an aggregate of 51% shareholding in Q Tech India.

Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest home-grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in contract manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.