Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Two major announcements to impact stock in near term 

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said it will announce results for the quarter and six months ended September 30th, 2026 on Friday, October 23rd, 2026 after the Board Meeting. Following the release, the management of the Company will host its earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance, the company added.

In Q1 of this fiscal, the firm reported a 69 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 443 crore , hit by inventory and related costs arising from disruptions in semaglutide supplies.

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The Hyderabad-based drug maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,418 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations fell 5.6 percent to Rs 8,070.5 crore during the April-June quarter from Rs 8,545.2 crore in the year-ago period, affected by pricing pressure and rising competition in its key US market.

The company said it made a provision of Rs 240 crore towards inventory and other associated costs related to semaglutide supply disruptions during the quarter.