Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Two major announcements to impact stock in near term 

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd are in focus today after the pharma firm said that US FDA has issued form 483 with two observations for FTO-11 unit in AP. The company said it would address them within the stipulated timeline. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares ended 1.86% lower at Rs 1180 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 98,487 crore.
"United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a PreApproval Inspection (PAI) at our FTO-11 manufacturing facility in Pydibhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from October 5, 2026 to October 7, 2026. We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.