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Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Two major announcements to impact stock in near term 

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Two major announcements to impact stock in near term 

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares ended 1.86% lower at Rs 1180 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 98,487 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 8:56 AM IST
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: Two major announcements to impact stock in near term Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said it will announce results for the quarter and six months ended September 30th, 2026 on Friday, October 23rd, 2026 after the Board Meeting.

Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd are in focus today after the pharma firm said that US FDA has issued form 483 with two observations for FTO-11 unit in AP. The company said it would address them within the stipulated timeline. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories shares ended 1.86% lower at Rs 1180 on Thursday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 98,487 crore.

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"United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a PreApproval Inspection (PAI) at our FTO-11 manufacturing facility in Pydibhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection was conducted from October 5, 2026 to October 7, 2026. We have been issued a Form 483 with two observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said it will announce results for the quarter and six months ended September 30th, 2026 on Friday, October 23rd, 2026 after the Board Meeting. Following the release, the management of the Company will host its earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance, the company added.

In Q1 of this fiscal, the firm reported a 69 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 443 crore , hit by inventory and related costs arising from disruptions in semaglutide supplies.

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The Hyderabad-based drug maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,418 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations fell 5.6 percent to Rs 8,070.5 crore during the April-June quarter from Rs 8,545.2 crore in the year-ago period, affected by pricing pressure and rising competition in its key US market.

The company said it made a provision of Rs 240 crore towards inventory and other associated costs related to semaglutide supply disruptions during the quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 8:56 AM IST
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