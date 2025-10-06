Emcure Pharma shares rally 53% in 6 months, down 2% YTD; what's next?

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 8.04 per cent on Monday, touching an intraday high of Rs 1,448, before closing 7.03 per cent higher at Rs 1,434.50. The stock has gained 52.76 per cent over the last six months but remains down 1.84 per cent year-to-date (YTD).

The counter witnessed high trading activity, with around 25,000 shares changing hands on BSE, significantly above the two-week average volume of 7,536 shares. The turnover on the counter stood at Rs 3.50 crore, reflecting a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 27,184.97 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Emcure Pharma recently completed the acquisition of 40,95,180 equity shares of Zuventus Healthcare Ltd, representing 20.42 per cent of the latter's total issued and paid-up capital, according to a BSE filing.

The acquisition, valued at an aggregate consideration of Rs 724.9 crore, was approved by Emcure's Board of Directors. With the completion of this transaction, Zuventus Healthcare has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure, and the equity shares have been credited to Emcure's demat account after completing all required procedures.

Technically, a few analysts see bullish momentum in Emcure shares. The stock has shown strong recent gains, with Rs 1,500 as key resistance and support between Rs 1,380–1,350. A daily close above Rs 1,435 could open the way for an upside target of Rs 1,537.

Advertisement

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "Emcure has experienced a significant upward trend in the past few trading sessions, suggesting a strong resurgence. Rs 1,500 has posed a considerable challenge and a decisive break above this level could initiate a new phase of rally. Conversely, several support zones have been identified between Rs 1,380 and Rs 1,350."

According to Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran, "Emcure Pharma's stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 1,348. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 1,435 could lead to an upside target of Rs 1,537 in the near term."

As of June 2025, promoters held a 77.91 per cent stake in the pharma firm.