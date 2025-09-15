Engineers India wins Rs 618-crore contract from Africa, check details

Shares of Engineers India Ltd (EIL) are in focus today after the civil construction firm said it has secured an international contract valued at approximately Rs 618 crore to provide project management consultancy (PMC) and engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for a new fertiliser plant in Africa. The company, in its regulatory filing, stated, “The project is slated to be executed over a 24-month period".

Shares of EIL closed on flat note at Rs 208.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,735 crore.

The contract was awarded by a fertiliser company based in Africa and involves end-to-end consultancy and engineering services for the establishment of the new plant. EIL has clarified that specific terms and conditions remain undisclosed due to confidentiality agreements, and it confirmed that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The transaction does not constitute a related party transaction.

This project further strengthens EIL’s presence in the international market and demonstrates its expertise in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects across sectors such as hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, and fertilisers. Engineers India (EIL) is a well-established engineering consultancy and technology licensing firm operating in the sectors of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilisers, metallurgy, and ports & terminals, and it maintains a DSIR-recognised R&D centre.

For the quarter ended Q1 FY26, the company reported a 28.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.40 crore, despite a 39.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 870.36 crore compared to Q1 FY25.