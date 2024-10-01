Eraaya Lifespaces, Artificial Electronics: These 20 multi-bagger stocks rallied up to 1,650% in just 6 months

Bulls remained in power during the first half of the current financial year, with nearly 82% of stocks on D-Street delivering positive returns to investors. Market watchers attribute this to strong inflows from domestic institutional investors, which helped sustain positive market sentiment despite global challenges and geopolitical tensions.

Data showed that nearly 1,000 stocks surged over 50% between April and September 2024, with around 20 stocks standing out by offering returns of more than five times their value.

With a rally of 1,652%, Healthy Life Agritec emerged as the top gainer on the list. Shares of the company rallied to Rs 66.60 on September 30, 2024, from Rs 3.80 on March 28, 2024. Meanwhile, the benchmark equity index BSE Sensex rallied 14.46%. On the other hand, the broader indices the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap advanced 25.5% and 32.35%, respectively, during the same period.

ITCONS E-Solutions stood next on the list. The scrip gained 1,221.80% to Rs 690 in H1FY25. During the same period, Kaycee Industries, Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material and Harshil Agrotech also surged 1,156.20%, 939.30% and 926%, respectively.

Before proceeding, here is a disclaimer that the stocks mentioned in the article are only for information. One should consult their financial advisors before taking any position.

Marsons (up 703%), Ahmedabad Steelcraft (up 670%), Lucent Industries (up 641%), Tahmar Enterprises (up 632%), Eraaya Lifespaces (up 582%), Unifinz Capital India (up 581%), Peoples Investments (up 549%), Gujchem Distillers India (up 542%), CMX Holdings (up 538%) and Ashika Credit Capital (up 473%) stood among other major gainers of the first half of FY25.

In a major development, shares of Eraaya Lifespaces advanced further 5% on October 1 after the company September 30 informed bourses that its board suspended Robin Raina as the chairman of Ebix. Eraaya Lifespaces recently acquired Ebix Inc, a well-known company in the On-Demand software and e-commerce sectors for insurance, financial services, healthcare, and e-learning.

The action was taken due to reports of financial irregularities.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries, Kuber Udyog, Chandrima Mercantiles, Vantage Knowledge Academy and Sobhagya Mercantile also rallied more than 400% during the same period.

Sharing his views on wealth creation, Jiten Doshi, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Enam Asset Management Company said, “We feel the road to be a crorepati goes through the gates of part ownership (through byte sized fractional equity) of high-quality businesses that are structurally well-positioned, have sustainable competitive advantages, run by able management, strong execution capability, delivering consistent long-term growth. When you find any such business put your possible optimum kitty, get into the ride and stay put for a lifetime.”

He added that India offers a unique emerging market opportunity with a near-developed market architecture. India's economic landscape is primed for a prolonged growth trajectory, underpinned by demographics, digital transformation, democratic stability and holistic development initiatives. This nexus is accelerating megatrends spanning premiumization, fintech proliferation, market consolidation, healthcare upgrade(s), formalisation, urbanisation, import substitution and manufacturing resurgence, alongside a generational capex upcycle.

“For discerning investors, this paradigm shift presents compelling alpha-generation opportunities across sectors such as aspirational consumption, consumer discretionary, home improvement, BFSI, capital goods and healthcare. These verticals, poised to harness structural economic transitions, offer the potential for sustained outperformance in long-horizon investment theses,” Doshi said.