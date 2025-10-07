Fabtech Technologies shares make a muted stock market debut; stock lists on issue price

Shares of Fabtech Technologies made a muted stock market debut on Tuesday, October 07, as the biopharma engineering player kicked-off its maiden trading session at Rs 192 on BSE, a negligible premium of 0.52 per cent against its issue price of Rs 191 apiece. Similarly, stock was settled at issue price of Rs 191 on NSE.

Listing of Fabtech Technologies has been on the expected lines. Last heard, Fabtech Technologies was commanding no grey market premium (GMP) in the unofficial market, suggesting a muted listing for the investors. The stock has been listed in 'T' segment which means that intraday buying or selling its not allowed in the stock and circuit filter will remain at 5 per cent for the first 10-trading sessions.

The IPO of Fabtech Technologies ran for bidding between September 29 and October 01, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 181-191 per share with a lot size of 75 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 230.35 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,20,60,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed only 2.03 times, attracting nearly 98,000 applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 2.02 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 1.97 times. The allocation for retail investors and employees were subscribed 2.08 times and 2.01 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 2018, Mumbai-based Fabtech Technologies is a biopharma engineering company. It designs and delivers turnkey projects, including cleanroom facilities, modular systems, and customized engineering solutions. It provides end-to-end services such as design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and project management.

The issue saw a limited coverage from the brokerage firms but majority of them were positive on this offering. Unistone Capital was the sole book running lead manager of Fabtech Technologies IPO and Bigshare Services served the registrar of the issue.