Federal Bank shares fall 4% after Jana SFB deal report; what lender says

Following the clarification, Federal Bank shares fell 4.49 per cent to hit a low of Rs 341.80 on BSE. Jana SFB was trading 1.96 per cent lower at Rs 570.45 apiece. CNBC-TV18 earlier reported said Jana SFB's promoter was likely to sell its entire 16.9 per cent stake. The report also said Federal Bank was expected to launch an open offer following the promoter stake purchase.

Federal Bank shares are up 20.45 per cent in the past three months compared with a 1.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during the same period. Jana SFB, on the other hand, jumped 18.92 per cent in the period mentioned. The BSE Financial Services index rose 3.25 per cent during the said period.

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#CNBCTV18Exclusive | #FederalBank, #JanaSFB deal likely in advanced stages; Jana Promoter likely to sell entire 16.9% stake: Sources to CNBC-TV18's @sudarshankr



🚩Alert: CNBC-TV18 has written to Federal Bank & Jana SFB, response is awaited pic.twitter.com/PV2Kl3t4Zy — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) August 25, 2026

The clarification was issued under Regulation 30(11) of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, which covers clarification on news reports appearing in mainstream media.