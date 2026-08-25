Federal Bank shares fall 4% after Jana SFB deal report; what lender says

Federal Bank Ltd and Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) saw their shares falling in Tuesday's trade after the former has issued a clarification on a news report that suggested a potential deal between the two lenders were in advanced stages. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that Federal Bank was looking to acquire a controlling stake in Jana SFB.
In its exchange filing, Federal Bank said it evaluates various opportunities in the ordinary course, for growth and expansion of its business. That said, "there is no material event/ information that requires disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.”