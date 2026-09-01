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RIL, Jio Financial, Airtel, Adani Energy Solutions see rise in promoter holding in Q1 FY27; full list

RIL, Jio Financial, Airtel, Adani Energy Solutions see rise in promoter holding in Q1 FY27; full list

RELIANCE1,277.00(0.78%)

According to JM Financial, promoter holdings increased in four large-cap, one mid-cap and 14 small-cap companies during Q1 FY27.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 8:53 AM IST
RIL, Jio Financial, Airtel, Adani Energy Solutions see rise in promoter holding in Q1 FY27; full listPromoter holding in Reliance Industries increased by 0.5 per cent in Q1 FY27.

Promoter shareholding increased in several listed companies during the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), according to an analysis by JM Financial. Among large-cap companies, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Bharti Airtel Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Jio Financial Services Ltd reported an increase in promoter holding during the quarter.

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Promoter holding in Reliance Industries increased by 0.5 per cent in Q1 FY27, while Bharti Airtel recorded a 1.2 per cent increase. Adani Energy Solutions and Jio Financial Services saw promoter holding rise by 2 per cent each.

Among mid-cap companies, GMR Airports Ltd was the only company identified by JM Financial with an increase of 0.8 per cent in promoter holding during the quarter.

In the small-cap segment, promoter holding in RBL Bank Ltd increased by 60 per cent on account of a preferential issue. Manappuram Finance recorded a 9.9 per cent increase in promoter holding, also on account of a preferential issue.

Companies that saw promoter holding decline

Among large caps, Infosys Ltd saw promoter holding decline by 0.6 per cent following the reclassification of certain individuals from the promoter category to the public category. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd recorded a 2 per cent reduction in promoter holding, while JSW Steel Ltd and Coal India Ltd saw declines of 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

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In the mid-cap segment, promoter holding in JSW Energy Ltd declined by 2.9 per cent. Lodha Developers Ltd recorded a 2 per cent reduction following a stake sale through a block deal. JSW Infrastructure Ltd saw promoter holding decline by 9.7 per cent following a QIP in June 2026 and a promoter stake sale to meet minimum public shareholding norms. Premier Energies Ltd recorded a 5.5 per cent reduction following a stake sale through a bulk deal.

Among small caps, promoter holding in PhysicsWallah Ltd declined by 1 per cent, while Acme Solar Holdings Ltd saw an 11.8 per cent reduction following a QIP in June 2026. Bandhan Bank Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd recorded declines of 1.4 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

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DOMS Industries Ltd saw promoter holding decline by 7 per cent following a stake sale through a block deal. SJS Enterprises Ltd recorded a 1 per cent reduction, while GNG Electronics Ltd logged a 3.9 per cent drop following a promoter stake sale to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

According to JM Financial, promoter holdings increased in four large-cap, one mid-cap and 14 small-cap companies during Q1 FY27. Promoter holdings declined in seven large caps, 12 mid caps and 34 small caps during the quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 8:41 AM IST
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