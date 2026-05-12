Gold, Silver rates today (May 12, 2026): Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on May 12, 2026, saw a slight increase across major cities, even as global markets reacted to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and mixed signals from the US dollar. Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

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As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,359 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,080 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,85,100 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,359 14,080 Mumbai 15,398 14,115 Chennai 15,381 14,099 Kolkata 15,398 14,115

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Check latest gold rates here

Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,900 2,90,000 Mumbai 2,900 2,90,000 Chennai 2,851

2,85,100 Kolkata 2,900 2,90,000

Check latest silver rates here

MCX closing prices (last trading session on May 11, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) settled slightly higher to close at ₹154,330 per 10 grams. Silver (July futures) rose 1% to settle at ₹2,78,690 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (per 10 gm) ₹154,330 Up 0.16% Silver (per kg) ₹2,78,690 Up 1%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.