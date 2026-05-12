M&M, Eternal, MFSL, IREDA among 4 long & 4 short stock ideas | F&O trades for May Series

Market sentiment remain mixed amid better-than-expected Q4 earnings from key sectors but investors turned cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude above $100 per barrel and weakness in the Indian rupee weakened dent the sentiments further.

Amid the rising volatility, domestic broking firm Master Capital Services has shared eight F&O trading ideas with investors, which includes four long and four short trading views. It has shared entry levels, targets, stop loss and approximate margins needed for the trade. However, one should note that nearly 90 per cent of retail traders make losses in the F&O segment. Here's what it said:

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Long Ideas



Bharat Forge (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 1,975 | Target Price: Rs 2,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,870 | Approx margin: Rs 2,11,500

Bharat Forge Ltd has witnessed a strong bullish breakout above its previous all time high after a prolonged consolidation near the resistance zone, indicating continuation of the broader uptrend. The breakout was supported by a sharp rise in volumes along with a strong bullish marubozu candle, reflecting aggressive buying interest. Momentum indicators remain favourable, with RSI placed around 68, highlighting sustained strength without entering extreme overbought territory. The stock is trading firmly above all its key moving averages, while the overall chart structure continues to form higher highs and higher lows, keeping the medium term outlook constructive with potential for further upside traction.



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Max Financial Services (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 1,700 | Target Price: Rs 1,820 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,620 | Approx margin: Rs 1,20,900

Max Financial Services Ltd is showing signs of a strong recovery after reclaiming the crucial Rs 1,600 zone, which had earlier acted as a breakdown level and triggered a temporary trend reversal. The move back above this level indicates improving sentiment and a possible bullish reversal in the broader structure. The stock has also moved above all its key moving averages, reflecting strengthening momentum and improving price structure. RSI is placed around 58, suggesting healthy momentum with room for upside. A sustained move above the Rs 1,700 mark could accelerate buying interest and open the path towards retesting its previous swing high near Rs 1,870 in the medium term.



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Mahindra & Mahindra (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 3,260 | Target Price: Rs 3,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,140 | Approx margin: Rs 1,29,400

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) is displaying renewed bullish momentum after breaking out from a rising channel pattern, signalling a continuation of the broader uptrend. The breakout was supported by a noticeable surge in volumes, highlighting strong market participation and buying interest. Post breakout, the stock has retraced towards the breakout zone, which appears to be a healthy retest rather than a sign of weakness. Importantly, the price has also reclaimed all its key moving averages, reflecting improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The chart setup has turned constructive with the formation of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying support. As long as the stock holds above the breakout zone, the overall bias remains positive with scope for further upside.



Delhivery (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 479 | Target Price: Rs 520 | Stop Loss: Rs 452 | Approx margin: Rs 2,07,500

Delhivery Ltd has witnessed a strong multi year breakout above the 470 zone, signalling a significant shift in long term trend structure. The breakout comes after the formation of a large inverse head and shoulders pattern on the weekly charts, a classical bullish reversal setup that often marks the beginning of a fresh uptrend. Price action remains firmly placed above both short and long term moving averages, reflecting sustained strength and improving momentum across timeframes. RSI is currently around 63, indicating healthy bullish momentum without entering overbought territory. The overall chart structure appears constructive, and sustained trading above the breakout zone could pave the way for further upside traction in the medium term.



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Short Ideas



Dalmia Bharat (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 1,782 | Target Price: Rs 1,670 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,850 | Approx margin: Rs 1,14,000

Dalmia Bharat Ltd remains under strong bearish pressure on the daily chart after witnessing a sharp decline near a crucial support zone. The stock has failed to sustain recovery attempts and continues to form lower highs and lower lows, reflecting a weak market structure. Recent selling momentum intensified with a breakdown near the Rs 1,795 support area, indicating dominance of bears. Volume activity during the decline also suggests increased selling participation. The broader trend remains negative as sentiment stays cautious below key resistance levels. Immediate support is placed around Rs 1,750, while resistance is seen near Rs 1,840-1,850 levels. Sustained weakness may lead to further downside pressure ahead.



Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 131 | Target Price: Rs 125-122 | Stop Loss: Rs 139 | Approx margin: Rs 1,17,000

IREADA witnessed a sharp reversal from a key resistance zone on the daily chart, indicating profit booking and renewed selling pressure at higher levels. The stock failed to sustain near the long term moving average resistance and formed bearish candles after a strong recovery rally from recent lows. Price action suggests weakening momentum as the stock slipped below short term moving averages, while sellers regained control near the Rs 139-140 zone. Volume activity during the reversal phase highlights cautious sentiment among market participants. Immediate support is placed around Rs 120 level, whereas resistance remains near Rs 139. Sustained weakness below support could lead to further downside pressure in the near term.



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PG Electroplast (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 518 | Target Price: Rs 490 | Stop Loss: Rs 536 | Approx margin: Rs 1,14,000

PG Electroplast Ltd has witnessed a bearish breakdown from its recent consolidation range, signaling weakness in the ongoing price structure. The stock failed to sustain above key moving averages and slipped below short term support zones, indicating rising selling pressure. Price action remains weak with lower highs and lower lows forming on the daily chart, while moving averages continue to trend downward, reflecting negative momentum. Volume activity during the decline suggests increased participation from sellers after the breakdown confirmation. Immediate resistance is now placed near the Rs 530-540 zone, while support is seen around Rs 500 levels. Sustained trading below support may trigger further downside pressure in coming sessions.



Eternal (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 248 | Target Price: Rs 235 | Stop Loss: Rs 256 | Approx margin: Rs 1,46,700

Eternal Ltd remains under bearish pressure on the daily chart as the stock continues to trade below its key short and long term moving averages, reflecting weak market structure and lack of buying momentum. Recent pullbacks from higher levels indicate sustained selling interest near resistance zones. The formation of lower highs and lower lows further confirms the prevailing downtrend. Volume activity during declines suggests bears are maintaining control, while recovery attempts remain limited. Immediate resistance is placed near the Rs 256-260 zone, whereas support is seen around Rs 232 levels.