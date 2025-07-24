Force Motors shares soar 20%, hit Rs 20,000 level for 1st time! Here's why

Multibagger stock Force Motors Ltd zoomed 20 per cent to hit record high in Thursday's trade after the company reported a 54.87 per cent surge in net profit at Rs 185.22 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 119.59 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 21.87 per cent to Rs 2,297.12 crore from Rs 1,884.78 crore in the same quarter last year. Other income rose to Rs 25.06 crore against Rs 14.97 crore in the same quarter last year.

The scrip rose 19.99 per cent to hit an al-time high of Rs 20563 apiece on BSE. With the fresh upmove, the stock has taken its year-to-date gains to 207 per cent. This is against a 3 per cent rise in the BSE Auto index during the same period.

Force Motors command a market capitalisation of Rs 26,618.39 crore. Promoters owned 61.63 per cent stake in Force Motors while the foreign portfolio investors held 9.77 per cent stake in the auto company at the end of June quarter. Nine mutual funds schemes held a mere 0.65 per cent stake in the company.

Force Motors is a fully integrated automobile company specialising in the design, development and manufacturing of vehicles, aggregates and components catering to the diverse customer needs globally. It has a subsidiary Tempo Finance (West) Private Limited and a joint venture Force MTU Power Systems Private Limited.

"We wish to inform you that on 23rd July, 2025, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, have approved the appointment of M/s SIUT & Co LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries, (Unique Code: L2021MH011500) (Peer Review No.: 5460/2024) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for a period of five (5) consecutive years commencing from financial year 2025-26 till financial year 2029-30, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," Force Motors said on July 23.

