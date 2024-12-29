From dry fruits to aerospace: Indo Farm, Technichem top IPO list this week as markets close out the year 

After a week of breakneck IPO activity and blockbuster listings, India’s primary market is preparing for a quieter stretch. While three new IPOs are set to open, six highly anticipated listings will hit the exchanges, capping off a year of intense public market action.

Kicking off this week, Indo Farm Equipment Ltd. will launch its maiden IPO on December 31. The agricultural equipment manufacturer has scaled back its fresh issue from 1.05 crore shares to 86 lakh shares, with an additional 35 lakh shares offered by promoter Ranbir Khadwalia as part of the offer-for-sale.

The three-day IPO, priced between ₹204-₹215 per share, will close on January 2.

Joining the IPO fray the same day is Technichem Organics Ltd., an SME-focused issue aiming to raise ₹25.2 crore. Shares will be offered in the price band of ₹52-₹55. Meanwhile, Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd. will start its SME IPO subscription on New Year’s Day, continuing the trend of smaller, niche players tapping into public markets.

The listing calendar this week is packed with potential market movers. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd., which garnered massive investor interest with a subscription rate of 180 times, is set to debut on December 31. The grey market premium (GMP) of ₹666 per share points to significant listing gains.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (subscribed 93 times) with a GMP of ₹281, debuting December 30.

Ventive Hospitality Ltd. (subscribed 9 times), listing December 30 with a GMP of ₹77, indicating an 11.98% potential gain.

Carraro India Ltd., subscribed 1.12 times, also listing on December 30.

The week wraps up with the SME-focused listings of Citichem India Ltd. and Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd. on January 3 and January 2, respectively.

Although the IPO pipeline is thinning compared to recent weeks, the six listings offer substantial market interest, particularly in the SME and specialized sectors. Indo Farm’s focus on agricultural equipment and Technichem’s targeted niche may draw retail and institutional investors alike, while the bumper subscription rates for Unimech and Senores suggest robust post-listing performances.